The New Foldable ZTE Axon M with Dual Screens Transforms the Mobile Entertainment Experience

Today, ZTE USA announced the upcoming launch of the revolutionary ZTE Axon M with AT&T* as the exclusive carrier in the United States available in the next month. The foldable, dual-screen smartphone will also be available to customers in China, Europe and Japan.

The ZTE Axon M lets customers multitask and enjoy entertainment in new and exciting ways. The ZTE Axon M is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, fitting easily into a pocket or purse and functions in four different modes:

Dual Mode: Provides unlimited potential in app combinations so consumers can do more, all at once. With Dual mode, you can watch your favorite professional basketball team or PGA TOUR tournament on one screen, while ordering a pizza online on the other. Extended Mode: Stream, email and play games on a full 6.75-inch Full HD display. Extended mode lets you watch your favorite shows and movies on a larger screen, when and where you want to. Mirror Mode: Sit across from your friends and watch the same content on one device. Simply fold the device in Mirror mode and place it on a table for easy viewing from two separate sides. Traditional Mode: When you aren’t watching sports, catching up on your favorite shows, or surfing the web, Traditional mode gives you a great everyday smartphone that’s easy to use and hold in one hand.

“The ZTE Axon M is the beginning of a significant movement of smartphone capabilities, and ZTE is leading the way,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. “The mobile technology ecosystem and consumer habits have evolved over the past several years, but the smartphone experience has only slightly varied throughout that time until today, with the introduction of the Axon M. Consumers need and expect more from their current smartphone and we are proud to collaborate with carriers around the world and AT&T in the U.S. to transform their mobile experience.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the revolutionary ZTE Axon M exclusively to the nation’s best data network,”said Kevin Petersen, SVP of Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T Entertainment Group. “Our customers continue to demand more from their mobile entertainment experience. Pairing DIRECTV with the dual screen capabilities of the ZTE Axon M will deliver a new and transformative way to enjoy the entertainment they want on the network they need.”

The ZTE Axon M creates an entirely new foldable smartphone category, one that ZTE is committed to invest and lead the way in. ZTE will work with developers to help optimize applications for this new evolution of dual screen smartphones.

In the next month AT&T customers will be able to purchase the ZTE Axon M for $24.17 for 30 months on AT&T Next when they have eligible service. Stay tuned to att.com/axonm for more details.1

1Requires well-qualified credit, 0% APR installment agreement, and eligible service. Tax due at sale. Down payment available and may be required. If wireless service is cancelled, device balance due. $ 25 activation/upgrade and other fees, charges, limits and restrictions apply. Visit att.com/next for details.