Deutsche Telekom shows electromobility full service at eMove360°

At eMove360°, the international trade fair for Mobility 4.0, Deutsche Telekom presents the complete service chain for electromobility (hall C2, booth 418), including installation, maintenance and service, as well as logistics of electrical charging columns, IT Software and operation right up to invoicing between end users and operators of charging stations.

“Deutsche Telekom has many years of experience in planning, constructing and realizing electrical charging infrastructures. So far, we have installed more than 1,000 electric road columns in Germany”, says Dr. Jens Schumacher, Head of Business Development, Energy Services Deutsche Telekom. “Charging systems are part of networked, intelligent energy infrastructures. In the future, we will intensify this growing business segment by providing a secure communications network and data center services as well as an all-round service on electrical mobility services.” At the booth, Deutsche Telekom shows for the first time a partner solution, which enables the installation of a private electric cable without electric wire.

With the motto “Digitization. Simply. Make it happen.” Deutsche Telekom remains true to its motto and is a strong technology partner for the digitalization of industry with focus on safety in protecting industrial plants and control systems.