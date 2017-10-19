Skyline Ranch Country Club Holds Golf Tournament to Benefit The Elizabeth Hospice

Residents and guests of Skyline Ranch Country Club in Valley Center donated the proceeds from their annual Women’s Golf Club Tournament to The Elizabeth Hospice, the region’s largest and most experienced nonprofit hospice provider in San Diego County and the Inland Empire. This is the sixth consecutive year that Skyline Ranch Women’s Golf Club has chosen The Elizabeth Hospice as the beneficiary of their fundraising event, bringing the total amount raised to more than $36,000.



“We are grateful to the Skyline Ranch Women’s Golf Club for their support of the patients and families we serve who are impacted by illness, grief and loss,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “Their generosity will enable us to enhance the quality of life for those nearing the end of life’s journey and for those who grieve.”



“Many of our family members and friends have received services from The Elizabeth Hospice,” said Diana Parker, Skyline Ranch Women’s Golf Committee Member. “By making this organization the beneficiary of our fundraising efforts, it’s our way of expressing our appreciation for the exceptional care they provided to our loved ones.”



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego County and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care, and counseling and grief support for all ages, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit our website at elizabethhospice.org

