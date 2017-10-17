Sector-changing public engagement projects launched

"’Engaging Environments’ is a huge step towards achieving NERC’s ambitious, long-term goals for public engagement with environmental research."

Public engagement has the power to make environmental research more relevant to society. In turn, environmental research has the potential to inform debates around the issues facing our society.

These six projects will equip the environmental research sector to deliver effective, national-scale public engagement with contemporary issues of environmental science.

Starting this month, the projects will build consortia across 15 universities, three NERC research centres, and a diverse range of partner organisations. They will use a number of approaches, including audits, scoping, networking, and training. Each will have a strong focus on high quality evaluation throughout.

NERC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Alison Robinson, said:

“’Engaging Environments’ is a huge step towards achieving NERC’s ambitious, long-term goals for public engagement with environmental research. We are delighted to be funding such a range of innovative programmes and look forward to seeing these build bigger, better and more meaningful engagement in the enormous range of environmental topics that affect our daily lives.”

These projects have been funded through NERC’s Engaging Environments programme which follows a pilot funding call that was held late 2016.The programme aims to build a long-term, effective and innovative public engagement community.

The six funded projects are summarised below. Full details are available on Grants on the Web - external link.