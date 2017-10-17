Rafael Santana Named CEO of GE Transportation

GE (NYSE: GE) announced today that Rafael Santana, president and CEO of GE Latin America, has been named president and CEO of GE Transportation, effective November 1, 2017.

With over 17 years of GE experience, Santana has held leadership positions in GE Oil & Gas, Power and Transportation before becoming the President & CEO of GE in Latin America. In his current role, he worked closely with the regional business leaders to make Latin America one of GE’s largest and fastest-growing regions. Prior to joining GE, Santana held leadership roles at ExxonMobil and British American Tobacco.

John Flannery, chairman and CEO of GE, said, “Rafael has deep roots in GE Transportation, having spent eight years in a variety of commercial and product management roles, as well as leading the Transportation team in Latin America. His experience helping teams navigate through this tough market, combined with his deep global, operational, services and industrial experience make him the perfect fit for this role. I look forward to working with him closely.”

Rafael Santana will succeed Jamie Miller, who will become chief financial officer of GE on November 1, 2017.

