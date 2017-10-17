Delta to offer Delta One customers option to pre-select meals, plans expansion to other cabins

Delta will begin rolling out the option to pre-select meals in 2018 as part of the airline’s focus on personalizing the on-board customer experience based on direct customer feedback. Pre-select will allow Delta One customers to choose their meal beginning six days prior to select international flights to ensure they receive their first choice onboard.

The rollout comes on the heels of a pre-select meal test conducted this summer that resulted in a significant increase in customer satisfaction scores and positive flight attendant feedback.

“Our customers have told us that they value having more control over their experience inflight, specifically around selecting their meal options in advance to ensure they receive their first choice,” said Lisa Bauer, Delta’s Vice President – On-Board Services. “This is just another way we are providing options to our customers to make sure their culinary experience onboard is like dining at their favorite local restaurant.”

Pre-select will initially rollout in the Delta One cabin on select flights from Atlanta and New York-JFK to Europe in early 2018. Flights include:

ATL to AMS, CDG, DUS, FCO, FRA, LHR, MAD, MUC, STR

JFK to AMS, BRU, CDG, DUB, FCO, FRA, LHR, ZRH

Following the initial launch, Delta plans to expand pre-select to include all international routes both inbound and outbound, offering pre-select on flights between the U.S. and Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

By the end of 2018, Delta plans to continue to expand pre-select, offering the technology in both First Class and Delta Premium Select.

Customers eligible to participate in pre-select will receive an email communication six days prior to their flight asking them to select their meal. Delta will be enabling pre-select through additional channels later in 2018.

This latest enhancement is part of the airline’s multi-billion dollar investment in the customer experience that includes a cabin modernization program featuring new seats, seatback entertainment systems with free entertainment, free mobile messaging, high-capacity overhead bins, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights, free Main Cabin meals on select flights, upgraded Main Cabin snacks, an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware, Westin Heavenly In-Flight Bedding, chef-curated meals paired with wines hand-selected by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, noise-canceling LSTN headphones and more.

Over the past year, Delta has also led the industry on a number of customer solutions with a redesigned gate and boarding experience, biometric-based self-service bag drop, RFID baggage handling, real-time bag tracking via the Fly Delta mobile app, more efficient and high-tech automated screening lanes and a groundbreaking app that helps Delta pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight.

​Delta has also made significant investments in the customer experience on the ground, in addition to plans to add nearly 250 new aircraft to its fleet in coming years. These include new Delta Sky Club locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Seattle, and Club renovations in Nashville, Dallas, Newark, and Minneapolis-St. Paul, airport enhancement programs in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Salt Lake City, and the testing and implementation of an enhanced boarding process in Atlanta.​