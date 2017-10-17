Emirates celebrates the festive spirit of Diwali in Dubai

Recognising the vital role of food in celebrations and traditions that bring people together, Emirates’ Cabin Crew surprised and delighted residents of all ages in the heart of Dubai, marking the start of Diwali.

Watch Emirates’ crew spread festive joy and distribute traditional sweet treats and confections under the twinkling festive lights of Bur Dubai.

Emirates’ Cabin Crew gave out hundreds of decorated boxes of sweets in Meena Bazaar, a popular area in Dubai known for its ethnic shops and bustling streets where many people shop for their traditional Diwali essentials. The crew members also helped create a traditional Rangoli to celebrate the festival of lights.

Travellers are able to get a taste of Diwali delicacies available onboard this year on all India-bound Emirates flights during the week of Diwali celebrations, which is set to start on 19 October. Sweets distributed included Ladoos and Khajur burfi, along with other specialties like Moong Dal burfi, all embellished, representing the traditional decoration of Diwali.

Emirates has been flying to India since its inception in 1985. The airline operates over 170 flights a week from Dubai to nine Indian destinations: New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

