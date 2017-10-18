Enter to Win a Tea Brewing Set Giveaway Contest For Tea Lovers In Celebration of NimaTea Milestone

In celebration of NimaTea’s Milestone for shipping past 1000 units of tea products on Amazon US, they are kicking off a series of exclusive giveaways to give back to tea lovers this coming winter holiday.

NimaTea.com announced today the official start of a giveaway contest for tea lovers in USA. The winner will receive a tea brewing set that comprises of 8 different items carefully curated to enjoy maximum tea savory experience this fall. Winner can enjoy all types of brew which include hot and cold tea brew. And will also receive 5 month’s worth of tea each in the form of bagged and loose tea leaves. Each of these selected tea gift boxes is a top-selling gift on Amazon USA. NimaTea’s tea infusers and tea mugs will also be included as part of the giveaway.

“As we walk down memory lane, in commemoration of 1000 units shipped historical milestone, we will like to share this wonderful tea brewing set giveaway with fans of tea,” said Farrell Seah Sales Director at NimaTea.

The list of products in the NimaTea tea contest giveaway



Mr.Coffee Iced Tea Maker System with Pitcher

Gourmia, Electric Glass Tea Kettle with Steeping Tea Infuser

Tea forte Loose tea leave set (x5)

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Box 48 count (x5)

NimaTea Tea Tumbler, Double wall insulated body with bamboo Lid 15oz (x2)

NimaTea Tea Infuser Mug with Green Silicone Band

Nimatea Tea Infuser Mug with Bamboo Lid

NimaTea Heart Shape Teacup (x6)

NimaTea Giveaway Contest tea brewing set has a total of 8 different products with a bundle retail price worth a total of USD $337. One single winner will win all of the items listed in the tea brewing set.

To enter the contest giveaway, participants must complete the online form available at NimaTea, filling up his contact details. The winner will be selected on 6th November 2017 and contest results published both on webpage and email to participants electronically. Applicant who will like a chance to own the tea bundle can register here.

# # #