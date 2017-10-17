ADVA Optical Networking Wins Prize for Best Energy Efficiency at SDN NFV World Congress

ADVA Optical Networking announced that its FSP 3000 platform has won the Layer 123 2017 Network Transformation Award for Best Energy Efficiency. Presented in The Hague as part of the SDN NFV World Congress, the award recognizes the phenomenally low power consumption of ADVA Optical Networking’s WDM technology. For more than a decade, the ADVA FSP 3000 has been one of the industry’s most energy-efficient solutions. Recent innovations have reduced its consumption even further toward 0.2W/Gbit/s – a new benchmark for long-distance optical transport. The award highlights the urgent challenge the ICT industry faces to ensure sustainability despite soaring bandwidth growth.

“Energy efficiency is at the heart of everything we do. It’s what drives us to continually build technology that does more for less. With our FSP 3000, we’re helping our customers to dramatically reduce emissions and leading the industry to a sustainable future,” said Klaus Grobe, director, global sustainability, ADVA Optical Networking. “When we look at the impact that telecommunications has on the environment, power consumption is by far the biggest factor. Our innovation is helping to limit emissions and compensate for huge increases in data demand. The incredible efficiency of our FSP 3000 empowers our customers to hit their own energy targets and make significant savings in terms of operating costs. That’s why sustainable transport networks are key to success both now and in the future.”

ADVA Optical Networking was presented with the accolade at the inaugural Network Transformation Awards, established to honor achievement in advancing the next generation of networks. The award demonstrates the critical role that the ADVA FSP 3000 has to play in reducing energy usage as global traffic grows. With its latest innovations, the platform is now approaching efficiency of 0.2W/Gbit/s – a value never before seen in optical transmission. This is due to improvements in several key areas, including advances in cooling methods, innovation in DC/DC voltage supply and optimization between modularity and monolithic integration. The solution’s enhanced efficiency also facilitates an even more compact design so it now requires less floor space than ever before.

“We take sustainability extremely seriously. That’s why awards like this mean so much to everyone in the team. We’re all proud of what we’ve achieved with our FSP 3000. And it keeps on getting better. We’re now reaching levels of efficiency that not long ago were unimaginable,” commented Stephan Rettenberger SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. “Fueled by the surge in mobility and mass migration to the cloud, global ICT emissions are rising steeply. Companies across the industry now recognize how urgently they need to limit future energy consumption and CO2 emissions. That’s why so many are leveraging our FSP 3000. Sustainable optical networking is essential for the future of the planet. We’re proud to be at the forefront of that vital innovation.”

Reducing Carbon Footprint: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W09fHyx5tXs