Dote Shopping & Freeform Kick Off New Collaboration “Shop The Look” For Season 1 of The Bold Type

On the heels of being picked up for additional seasons, Freeform’s newest hit series The Bold Type—often described as Millennials/Gen Z’s Sex and the City—has joined with shopping app Dote to bring their audience Shop The Look. Viewers can see an outfit they want on a character from the show and can shop similar outfits instantly from their phone. The Bold Type and Dote (1 million installs) have an energetic and highly engaged following among young women 15-35. Fans tweeted to @TheBoldTypeTV throughout the season wanting to buy the clothes of characters Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Adena. Dote had already launched Shop The Look with Apple Music’s Planet of the Apps with Gwyneth Paltrow (Dote’s advisor), Jessica Alba, the other celebrity advisors and the female founders of the show, so the quick next step was to launch with The Bold Type.

The conversation The Bold Type sparks about women in the workplace, is the same conversation Dote inspires. The Bold Type depicts women as high-functioning and collaborative colleagues and showcases women who look like the wide range of women succeeding in the professional world. Dote is a women-founded, women-led and highly diverse company, including an over 50% female tech team. They’re leading by example and believing that their success will lead to more success for women and under-represented people in the currently homogeneous tech industry. The Bold Type and Dote receive daily DMs, emails, tweets and texts from young girls who tell them powerful women rock or that they’re inspiring them.

The ethos and brands of The Bold Type and Dote are a perfect match. Both speak to their audiences in the same off-the-cuff, empowering, funny and irreverent voice. Both are interested in inclusivity, in all women, girls and people feeling welcome and celebrated. Dote has 130+ of the most popular brands—Urban Outfitters, Sephora, Lululemon, MAC, etc.—products of every price point, every style, plus-size and petites, men’s and home. It’s an app for the ever-dynamic and evolving woman, who one day feels most like herself in bell-sleeved tunic from Free People, and the next in Zara vegan leather and lace. Jane, Sutton, Kat, Jacqueline and Adena each have distinct senses of self and gravitate toward different aesthetics but are growing and changing from moment to moment so the styles of each of characters evolve authentically.

As written about recently in GLAAD, The Bold Type has depicted the experience of Adena, a lesbian Muslim woman living in the current American political and cultural climate, in a way that has inspired other women who rarely see their likeness portrayed in the media thoughtfully (or at all). Dote sells hijabs from Modanisa along with 130+ of the most popular brands. Dote makes a point to bring on brands and items that cultivate a broad and diverse customer base and communicate an inviting and welcoming community to all women and girls. Dote believes in its power and ability to create an inclusive environment, a place for the ever-dynamic and evolving woman, where everyone feels welcome and like their best self. The series is currently available to stream on Freeform.com, the Freeform app, On Demand and Hulu.

About Dote

Dote, the Mobile Mall, is a shopping app with more than 1 million installs and partnerships with over 130 retailers, including Sephora, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and MAC Cosmetics. Founded by former game developers Lauren Farleigh and Christie Paz, Dote’s proprietary technology provides seamless access to inventory and one-touch checkout across all stores from within the Dote app. Dote is providing an easy and fun way for people to shop at all of their favorite stores from one app and for retailers to reach a generation that shops from their phones without having to invest heavily in their own mobile platforms.



