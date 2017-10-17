Instant Bitcoin Deposits & Next-Day Withdrawals Now Available at Slotland

Slotland has just given online slots players another birthday gift and another choice for deposits and withdrawals. The unique online casino now accepts Bitcoins, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Deposits made in Bitcoins are credited instantly and withdrawals are processed the next business day. During its 19th birthday celebrations this month, Slotland has also added a new game and continues to offer a variety of weekly birthday bonuses.



“You know you’re always getting the current Bitcoin exchange rate,” added Hilary. “Our system takes the average of three Bitcoin exchanges and updates every 15 minutes.”



BITCOIN DEPOSIT BONUS

Available until October 22, 2017 only.



225% Bitcoin Match Bonus

Bonus code: BTC225

May be redeemed twice; wagering requirement 23X.



75% Bitcoin Match Bonus

Bonus code: BTC75

May be redeemed twice per day; wagering requirement 14X.



50% Bitcoin Video Poker Bonus

Bonus code: BTC50

May be redeemed twice a day; wagering requirement 10X.



With this month’s debut of the new Chinatown slot, Slotland now offers 60 unique games. Chinatown is a 21 pay line real-money video slot with an expanding Wild symbol and chances to win up to 15 free spins.



Slotland’s 19th birthday celebrations continue until the end of the month.



19th BIRTHDAY CASINO BONUSES

Players can use any deposit method for this week’s Birthday Bonuses,

available until October 22nd:



200% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BDAYDEAL200

23X wagering requirement; valid for slots, keno & progressives.



110% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BDAYDEAL110

19X wagering requirement; can be redeemed once a day; valid for all slots, keno & progressives



With the launch of a new game, some of its best casino bonus offers ever, and now the addition of Bitcoins, it’s been quite a month at Slotland, one of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos.

