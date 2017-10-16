ABPANC Announces Krista Paternostro Bower, MPA, CAE as its new CEO

The American Board of Perianesthesia Nursing Certification, Inc. (ABPANC) has announced that its Board of Directors has selected Krista Paternostro Bower, MPA, CAE as its new CEO, beginning November 1, 2017. Bower brings more than 24 years of association leadership experience and most recently held the position of Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association. Bower was selected from a rigorous recruiting and interviewing process to replace current ABPANC CEO, Bonnie Niebuhr, MS, RN, CAE who will be retiring effective December 31, 2017.



Krista Bower has extensive experience leading healthcare and 501(c) organizations, holding Executive Director, CEO and COO positions with responsibilities for administration, management, member recruiting, member services, strategic business planning, and financial operations. Bower holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in International Politics from Pennsylvania State University. She is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), and the Pennsylvania Society for Association Excellence (PASAE).



“I am honored to continue the organization’s long-term strategic plan for providing perianesthesia nurses with an opportunity to obtain CPAN® and CAPA® certification credentials, which reflect the knowledge and experienced required to achieve the highest quality patient care,” says Bower.



“The ABPANC Board of Directors is excited about the visionary leadership and passion that Krista brings to our organization,” says Vicki Yfantis, MSN, RN, CRNP, CPAN, ABPANC President. “We expect a smooth transition as we continue to grow the number of CPAN® and CAPA® certified nurses improving patient care,” she adds.



About ABPANC

The American Board of Perianesthesia Nursing Certification, Inc., (ABPANC) was established in 1985 for the purpose of sponsoring certification programs for qualified registered nurses caring for patients who have experienced sedation, analgesia, and anesthesia. ABPANC sponsors the Certified Post Anesthesia Nurse (CPAN®) and the Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Nurse (CAPA®) certification programs. More than 12,500 perianesthesia nurses hold one or both of these credentials.

