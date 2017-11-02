Nurse Serena Crosland debuts unique romance novel

At 19, Lylah is a happy-go-lucky lass who didn’t think much about life aside from her friends and school. On an unlucky day, an asteroid was discovered that would collide the world and end everything in it. Lylah, however, met a perfect stranger that would save her from the approaching catastrophe. Adam and his family have been preparing the said occasion all their lives, and he chose to save Lylah, the love of his life. His decision has left a big effect in his family. Would love still overcome the odds?

Crosland’s “Kiss Me Goodbye” is a romantic novel with 28 chapters, each chapter uniquely titled in Hawai’ian, and an epilogue. The book is highly engaging as each page would left readers eager for the next. The characters are made to be relatable and the portrayal of their roles is excellent.

Crosland had made an outstanding book with her unique plot ingeniously developed for readers to enjoy. Overall, the book is a good read, definitely a work worth spending time with and worth adding into a bookworm’s collection.

“Kiss Me Goodbye” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 American Association of School Librarians which will take place this coming November 9, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Kiss Me Goodbye

Written by Serena Crosland

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date November 2012

Paperback price $30.25



About the author

Serena Crosland is a mother of three. She was born and raised in Chandler, Arizona and works hard as a nurse in the Phoenix area. She enjoys a good book and hopes to continue to contribute to the world of literature. “Kiss Me Goodbye” is her first novel and hopes to not be the last. She has dedicated this book to her family and give special thanks to her sister, Sandy