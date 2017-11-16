Author Edward G. Pizzella Describes How Italian Immigrants Survived the Roughest Time of their Lives

The book, “The Versatility of Chairs: A Theatrical Memoir,” tells about the struggles of Italian immigrants back in the 1930’s in Hartford, Connecticut and the life of the author, Edward G. Pizzella, as he grew up as a son of one of the immigrants. It tells about coping with poverty and surviving the difficulties of life. It also talks about family and the importance of instilling sound principles to the young. It talks about the need for education and be involved in the affairs of the community. It mentions about having self-reliance and establishing and accomplishing goals. It also talks about searching and developing hidden talents and community theatre. It also tells about the satisfaction that can be felt from striving to be proficient in live theatre as an actor, director and producer and having to experience the great feeling of power and gratification of being appreciated by the audience. It is about transforming the inert and flaccid written word into vital third dimensional action.

The book contains an exciting account of the life of Italian immigrants including that of the personal experience of the author. The story provides inspiration and gives life lessons to readers. It’s a good book and is highly recommendable for everyone.

“The Versatility of Chairs: A Theatrical Memoir” was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians held last November 9, 2017.



The Versatility of Chairs: A Theatrical Memoir

Written by Edward G. Pizzella

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date December 30, 2014

Paperback price $15.97



About the Author

Edward G. Pizzella was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He is a lawyer, politician, consumer advocate, actor, director, producer, writer and poet. In 1954, he graduated cum laude with a B.A. degree from Trinity College. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1957. Since then, he became engaged in the general practice of law. In the late 1960’s, he became active in community theatre and subsequently directed and appeared in more than 100 community theatre productions throughout central Connecticut. He is the founder of Theatre One Productions, Inc. and Newington Community Television, Inc. He also served as Secretary to those corporations.