High Percentage of Schools that Tested their Water for Lead Came Back Positive in One State

The Salt Lake Tribune recently published an article about water tests being conducted in the state’s schools. According to their report, water samples from 249 schools have been analyzed for lead so far. Almost 90% of the schools had some lead levels in their water and only 25 schools were found to contain no lead.

Fortunately, of the positive test results, many have been below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead from public water systems. However, the article states that the worst samples came back at more than 5 times the action level.

Elevated levels of lead in drinking water can be a health threat to anyone, but this is especially true for children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.”

“The results have been a surprise to many parents, students, teachers and faculty,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The public should know that schools, buildings and homes constructed before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder. The only way to know if lead is present in drinking water and at what levels is to have it tested. The good news is testing for lead in water is quick and affordable.”

People concerned about the possible presence of lead or other contaminants in their water can turn to EMSL Analytical, Inc. for comprehensive water testing. They analyze samples for heavy metals, microbial contaminants and other pollutants.

