Afghan Educator Abdul Qayum Safi Recognizes His Father’s Role in His Education

A fierce commitment to education marks Dr. Safi’s life and works – and his father’s yearning to see his son succeed in life. Although he raised his son’s enthusiasm for education and taught him that school is important for success in life, he could not afford to send his son to high school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan due to their poverty. Dr. Safi recalls this episode in his memoir “One Life: An Afghan Remembers” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2012).



“One Life” crosses between an inspirational tale of a journey out of poverty and a social commentary on cultural differences in the Middle East and the political situation in Afghanistan. Underneath the narrative is a father’s role in the author’s education. Dr. Safi’s father defied family conventions by going to school rather than staying home to help the family. He would become the first in his extended family to graduate from elementary school, the author shares in the Introduction of his memoir.



To get ahead in life, his father felt it necessary to break away from the traditional way of life in their province of Kunar. Even after graduating, he improved his literacy level by studying at mosques, despite stiff opposition from his own father. He later secured a job, but the pay was not enough to send his son to high school. When an opportunity came for his son to pursue high school education at a boarding school in Kabul, he paid his travel expenses – an act that allowed the author to get out of the village to pursue opportunities and job worth having.



The author saw his father as a pioneer of sorts who paved the way for him to pursue his dreams and live a better life. His father taught him the importance of education and now the author passes on this value by running Afghan Rural Schools, a non-profit organization that supports the education of children in rural Afghanistan through various projects and initiatives



“One Life: An Afghan Remembers” should be adapted into a movie to tell people in the Western world that children in Afghanistan do not take education for granted. All proceeds from the sale of Dr. Safi’s memoir will go to Afghan Rural Schools. Support by purchasing a copy of the book.





One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by Abdul Qayum Safi, Ed. D.

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: December 18, 2012

Paperback price: $16.91



About the Author

Abdul Qayum Safi was born in the valley of Pech, Afghanistan. Due to a breakout of war, his family relocated to his parents’ home village of Tanar, Khas Kunar. He received three scholarships from the U.S. Agency for International Development to study at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and later at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City. He holds a doctorate in education from TCCU and has worked in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and the U.S. The author has been married for 39 years. He and his wife, Anna, have three children and three grandchildren. His nonprofit organization is Afghan Rural Schools, a 501c3 charitable organization (http://www.afghanruralschools.org).