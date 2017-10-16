Oakland Redevelopment Project Halts after Asbestos Discovery

In September, KTVU broadcasted a report about a stalled retail redevelopment project that has area residents concerned. According to the station, the developer stopped demolition of a partially torn down bank building after asbestos was found in roof decking materials. Since April, the building has remained largely untouched causing concern for city officials and neighbors because of potential asbestos exposure risks near the eyesore.

Asbestos was frequently used in many older buildings constructed up until the late 1970s. It can be found in building materials ranging from insulation, roofing and siding to vinyl floor tiles, cement sheets and adhesives, to name just a few common asbestos-containing materials.

“A partially torn down building could contain everything from asbestos and lead-based paints to caulks that contain PCBs and even mercury in some materials,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “It’s not uncommon to find any of these hazards in buildings of a certain age. An abandoned demolition site could be an exposure risk for anyone who enters the property and even for neighbors living nearby if winds blow these materials or contaminated dust onto their properties.”

Working diligently to identify exposure hazards associated with demolition projects is LA Testing. Their environmental and building science experts offer testing services, test kits, sampling supplies and monitoring instruments that are instrumental for identifying asbestos, lead, PCBs and other potential hazards. Testing can provide critical information before demolition activities take place, during the demolition itself, and after the project is complete to help ensure no risks remain for the community. These services not only protect people and the environment, they also are essential for keeping companies in regulatory compliance with various health and safety regulations.

LA Testing has sponsored an educational video about demolition projects and air quality concerns that can be seen at: http://youtu.be/iEc924Xq3ds.

To learn more about air quality or other environmental, occupational, health and safety testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to indoor environmental quality test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, CDC Elite, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro and San Diego.