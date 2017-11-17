Author Ralph Mosgrove Shares How to Make “Thank You” More Powerful in New Book

The word “thank you” has become a common and widespread phrase as an expression of gratitude and appreciation for kindness. For Ralph Mosgrove, this phrase became more significant when his wife, Elsie, fell and broke her hip and injured her spine. With limited mobility assisted by a four-wheeled walker, she and Ralph experienced the kindness of strangers. Taking notice of these acts of kindness, Ralph was inspired to write his book, “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” (Archway Publishing, 2017).

In “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?”, Ralph takes the readers on a journey of discovering ways to make “thank you” a more powerful and meaningful response. Mere words can sometimes not be enough to repay an act of kindness and generosity provided by other people. Thus, to show gratitude and appreciation, there is an urge to reciprocate kindness and pay it forward. Because actions do speak louder than words, gratitude and appreciation will come across more powerfully to other people if expressed through actions.

Saying “thank you” goes another level in Ralph Mosgrove’s new book, “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?”. This inspiring and educational book will hit the shelves at the upcoming 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair on November 25.



Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97



About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove is a pastor, educator and musician. A Navy Veteran, Mosgrove dedicated 26 years to the service and wrote manuals, directives and military training materials. He also previously served as an instructor to Army recruits in the personnel administration division and was an inventory clerk for the City of St. Petersburg. In his spare time, Mosgrove writes poetry, composes songs and travels around the country. He was married to Elsie Mosgrove for 60 years and currently resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.