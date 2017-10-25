Novel by Illustrator Michael Schall Johnson Combines Romance and Adventure

“The Bloody Road of Gold: Calamity, Wild Bill, Boone May, Courage and Romance in the Old West” is a romance novel written by Michael Schall Johnson. This novel combines the adventures of the protagonist named Tenderfoot Jack Neuman into Wyoming and the romantic affair he has with his childhood sweetheart from Minnesota named Heather.



This is a very entertaining novel with such colorful characters to pair up with. The growth and maturity of the protagonist are followed through in this novel. The heartache he experienced caused by his lack of maturity has become a turning point of his life to start anew and focus on his gallant exploits with his friends, but despite everything, the main character always returns to where his heart belongs to.



“The Bloody Road of Gold: Calamity, Wild Bill, Boone May, Courage and Romance in the Old West” is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Sharjah Intl Book Fair, which will take place this coming November 1, 2017.



The Bloody Road of Gold: Calamity, Wild Bill, Boone May, Courage and Romance in the Old West

Written by: Michael Schall Johnson

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: September 30, 2015

Paperback price: $18.02



About the author



Michael Schall Johnson is an illustrator and writer. In the 1970s, Michael worked in Burbank with some of the top creative artists in the movie industry and, as he says, it was inevitable that some of the rubbed off on him. He also attended classes at the Colorado Institute of Art, in Denver. Since he has retired from the phone company in 2005, he started writing and illustrating some of his stories. His other books are: “A Vagabond in Paradise,” “Welcome to Santa Barbara” and “Bloody Road of Gold First Edition,” and the short stories “Lemon Ice Box Pie” and “Journey to Lompoc.” Michael lives in Las Vegas with his wife Madeline.