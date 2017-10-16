Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Makes A Difference In Local Communities During Its 2017 Responsible Business Action Month

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups, today shared the highlights from its 2017 Responsible Business Action Month activities around the world. In its 14thyear, hotels and corporate offices around the globe organized over 1,200 activitiesin their local communities, dedicated more than 107,000 volunteer hours, and raised a total of 429,000 USD and in-kind donations of 945,000 USD for our global partners and other local charities.

September is the month when the hotels and corporate offices collectively reach out to the community, supporting those in need and contributing to our global charity partners such as Just a Drop (Radisson Blu), the Global Food Banking Network (Radisson), Read Indeed (Country Inns & Suites By Carlson) and Youth Career Initiative (Park Inn by Radisson).

“This time of year is very special for us as an organization, and while many of our global initiatives happen year-round, September brings all our offices and hotels together to help the communities in which we serve at the same time,” said Inge Huijbrechts, Global Vice President, Responsible Business. “During September, we make every moment matter by creating a positive impact on local communities through fundraising activities, donations and enthusiastic volunteering by our hotel teams around the globe.”

Each of the brands roll out programs that create unique moments that matter to their communities, not only during Responsible Business Action Month, but throughout the year.

Radisson Blu® hotels supported its Blu Planet program by participating in volunteer activities related to water scarcity and water mindfulness, like ocean and river clean-ups, Walks for Water and other initiatives. The highlight of the month was the launch of Radisson Blu’s pilot Blu Planet Housekeeping, which allows the guest to forego housekeeping services. More than 60 hotels joined the initiative which has already been promoted successfully by the Radisson Blu Hotels in the US for 3 years. For each night a guest opted in, the hotels donated on the guests’ behalf to Just a Drop, funding drinking water projects in Guatemala, Kenya and India. The Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View in Bangladesh combined creativity with clean water donations. To create awareness on ‘Safe Water, Saves Lives,’ a sculpture was built in the lobby using 4000 recycled plastic water bottles. The hotel donated 85 water purifying units to the Red Crescent society to support the less fortunate families in Chittagong.

Radisson Blu Dhaka, Bangladesh stood beside flood victims and showed their responsibility towards the community by donating food to local aid groups.

For Radisson ® , caring is part of the brand’s DNA. Radisson hotels care for and give back to communities by supporting the fight against hunger. Hotels served meals to people in need, and held food drives and fundraisers for their local foodbanks. The Radisson on Flagstaff Gardens’ team in Australia works closely throughout the year with their local church, St. Vincent de Paul’s, donating where they can. This month, the team spent a night assisting St. Vincent de Paul Soup Van in providing hot meals, drinks and snacks and companionship. The Radisson Kandla hotel in India, actively worked towards the countrywide “Bhook Mitao Campaign”, aiming to eradicate hunger permanently and contribute to UN SDG 8. The hotel team served meals to 200 children in need in their vicinity.

Radisson RED, the group's lifestyle select brand inspired by art, music and fashion focused on the sharing economy. Hotels held swapping events for fashion, books and tools. They also collected donations via the pay forward principle, supporting those in need in the local community. For example, our recently opened Radisson RED in Cape Town, gave away free lunches to the sellers of the homeless magazine 'The Big Issue' and organized a clothes and tools swapping evening.

Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts across Europe continued to focus on their “Save Tomorrow’s Trees Today” campaign. Hotel teams volunteered with a nature trust in the UK to maintain the 40 trees planted in 2016, which at the time represented the 40 international Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts’ properties in operation around the world. Other initiatives raised funds for World Childhood Foundation.

Park Inn ® by Radisson built on its award-winning initiative “Adding Color to Lives” with activities in support of helping at-risk youth. The brand partnered again with world famous street artist Joel Bergner (www.joelartista.com), connecting the hotel employees with young people in difficult life situations and allowing them to express themselves through art. Guided by Joel, Park Inn by Radisson employees and local youth designed and painted murals in Stuttgart (Germany), Riga (Latvia), St Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania) and Sharon, Pa. (U.S.). In St. Petersburg, the team added color to a community basketball court with a mural featuring a cat (symbol of the city) wearing Yuri Gagarin’s helmet. The Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Tacna, Peru, organized various activities with the kids of the Buen Samaritano home and donated clothing, games and books. On the eve of China’s National Day, the Park Inn by Radisson Libo organized a visit to Shui Yao Primary, a school located in the mountainous region of Libo, to bring warmth to the children there. The team bought pencils, pens, note books, sporting goods and games for them.

Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM hotels in the U.S. collected books for children in need in partnership with Read Indeed, a Minnesota-based literacy organization founded in 2008 by then 8-year-old, Maria Keller. In India, Country Inns & Suites hotels worked with their local communities on literacy activities, such as collecting books and reading to children or the elderly. In India, the Country Inn & Suites Myosore has adopted a girl named Bhumika, and all expenses pertaining to her educational needs are taken care of by the Hotel. The Hotel also donates funds to Sri Lakshmikanth Swamy Temple Trust every year that houses 60 underprivileged children. The Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, engage with girls and their parents from slum areas to explain the importance of literacy to them.

The Country Inn & Suites Bloomington at Mall of America, is a very active member of their local community. In September, the team collected books in their lobby book drive, repurposed used soaps and continued successful fundraising for their local mission’s social projects.

In August and September when the devastating series of hurricanes hit communities in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, Carlson Rezidor teams banded together to raise funds for employees who were affected. Additionally, Club Carlson, our global hotel rewards program, deployed a campaign to our members who helped raise a total of 93,000 USD in donations for the American Red Cross.

Responsible Business Action Month is a core pillar of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s overarching Responsible Business program which guides how the company interacts with its stakeholders, including employees, customers, partners, suppliers, the environment, governments and the communities in which it operates. Employees are encouraged to promote Responsible Business every day – in their homes, in our hotels and in their local communities. All of these personal and community actions combine to create a ripple effect of positive impact on the planet. For more details about the company’s Responsible Business strategy, please visit http://carlsonrezidor.com/responsible-business.

About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel companies and includes 1,440 locations in operation and under development with more than 230,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories. The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes a powerful set of global brands: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Guests can benefit from Club CarlsonSM, a program that redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. Over 95,000 people are employed in Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group hotel systemsand the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Singapore, and Brussels. For more information, visit www.carlsonrezidor.com