Understanding Categories of Water Following Property Damage from Hurricanes in Puerto Rico

Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused damage to countless homes, offices, schools and healthcare facilities across the islands of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerful winds drove heavy rains into homes and buildings and many properties were also damaged due to flooding and even storm surge in some areas.



Whenever any type of flooding or water damaging event occurs, it’s important for people to understand what type of water has entered the structure. This information, when understood and acted upon, allows for the proper remediation of the structure and implementation of procedures and personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect workers and building occupants from potential hazards.



The three categories of water that are typically used when classifying a water damage or flooding event include:



Category 1 Water, also known as Clean Water, does not typically result in an immediate health threat to building occupants. This type of water is considered clean at its point of release. Examples include broken water supply lines and the overflow of a sink or tub. Even in properties with this type of initial water damage, mold can begin to grow in as short as 24 to 48 hours. It may also become increasingly contaminated over time as it interacts with materials in the property.

Category 2 Water, also known as Grey Water, typically contains a significant amount of biological or physical contaminants that can cause sickness when humans are exposed or if it is accidently consumed. Examples include water discharged from a dishwasher or washing machine. Category 2 Water that is not promptly removed or has remained stagnant for some time, may at times, be reclassified as Category 3 Water.

Category 3 Water, also known as Black Water, is grossly contaminated. It may contain harmful pathogens, microbes and chemicals that could cause illness. Sources include sewage, seawater, rising water from rivers or streams, ground surface water or standing water.



“Depending on the water source and the length of time it remains in a building, it may contain bacteria, viruses, mold, fuels and other chemicals, protozoa and even parasites,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Clean, Grey and Black Water each have their own unique cleanup and potential contamination challenges. These must be addressed so that workers tasked with cleaning up and repairing hurricane damaged buildings are not put in harm’s way. This also helps to protect future building occupants who will one day live, work or go to school in these buildings.”



In Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and across the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental has been busy helping communities and businesses to safely repair and rebuild. Their building science experts provide comprehensive indoor environmental quality (IEQ) audits and testing services.



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their building science, indoor environmental quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.