Materia Inc. Takes License from Evonik for Metathesis Catalyst Products to Lift Us Federal District Court’s Permanent Injunction Order

Evonik Industries AG, Essen (Germany) with its Business Line Catalysts has won a seven years long patent litigation in a January 2017 jury trial in the Federal District Court in Wilmington DE, USA against Materia Inc., Pasadena CA. Evonik was awarded over 1.5 Million US$, which will be supplemented with interest for the entire period and additional royalties for the most recent financial periods of Materia’s infringement. On August 10, 2017 the Court granted summary judgment for Evonik, re-confirming the full validity of Evonik’s US patent 7,378,528 (the “’528 patent”) directed to olefin metathesis catalysts containing NHC (N-heterocyclic carbene) ligands.

The Court also issued on August 10 a permament injunction against Materia for 50 of its metathesis catalysts, including the so-called “Grubbs II catalysts”, thus stopping their US business with infringing products.

In the meantime Materia has agreed to obtain a non-exclusive license from Evonik effective August 10, 2017 for its catalysts covered by the ‘528 patent, which is valid until the patent expiration date in March 2019. Upon joined application by Evonik and Materia the Court has stayed the permanent injunction effective October 13, 2017.

Evonik is represented by ReedSmith LLP, Wilmington DE / USA.

Evonik with its Business Line Catalysts is a global leader in producing specialty catalysts, custom catalysts and catalysts components for the Life Sciences & Fine Chemicals, Industrial & Petrochemical and Polyolefines market segments. It also offers catMETium® RF metathesis catalyst products.



Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik’s corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 35,000 employees. In fiscal 2016, the enterprise generated sales of around €12.7 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of about €2.165 billion.

About Resource Efficiency

The Resource Efficiency segment is led by Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and supplies high performance materials for environmentally friendly as well as energy-efficient systems to the automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and many other industries. This segment employed about 9,000 employees, and generated sales of around €4.5 billion in 2016.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.