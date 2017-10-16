NFI Increases Dedicated Fleet Cruising Speed

NFI, one of North America’s largest supply chain solution providers, has increased its truck cruise control speed to 65 mph across its North American dedicated fleet. The increase stems from NFI and its drivers’ best-in-class safety record, as well as, continued technological enhancements NFI has equipped its tractors with.

“Safety is paramount at NFI,” said Todd Holt, President of Transportation. “Our drivers are incredibly skilled and have an unmatched commitment to doing their jobs at a world-class level. That devotion to safety, paired with the technology in our tractors, has been key in allowing NFI to increase its cruise control speed to 65 mph while keeping the roads safe.”

In addition to its investment in safety technology, NFI employs personnel dedicated to continually analyzing and improving safety across the organization. NFI provides drivers extensive training that covers best practices before, during, and after deliveries to ensure the safety of those on the road and uninterrupted customer service.

With a North American dedicated fleet operated by nearly 2,600 company drivers, NFI provides dedicated transportation solutions across a range of industry including retail, food and beverage, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Its dedicated transportation capabilities include dry, refrigerated, and specialized services such as tanker and flatbed.

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and employs nearly 10,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates 41.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 2,400 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 1,600 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, drayage, and commercial real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com