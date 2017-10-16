Borealis and Borealis L.A.T endorse Global Fertilizer Day

Borealis, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers and its fully owned subsidiary Borealis L.A.T, a leading fertilizer wholesaler in Europe, are supporting the annual Global Fertilizer Day, which marks the anniversary of Fritz Haber’s and Carl Bosch’s patent on the “synthesis of ammonia”, discovered in 1908. Today this is known as the Haber-Bosch process, which is the main industrial procedure for the production of ammonia.

Fertilizers for global food security and sustainability

The world’s population is expected to rise from today’s 7.2 billion to over 9 billion by 2050. To feed the growing population, we need to make better use of the land that is currently used for agriculture. This makes the efficient and effective use of fertilizers more essential than ever. The Global Fertilizer Day is the occasion to promote the fertilizers that will continue to feed the world for decades to come. The major objective of the event is to educate the global population on the benefits and sustainable uses of fertilizers, but also to encourage agricultural research and innovation on a global scale.

“Supported by an extensive range of products and services, we assist our customers to achieve growth in their own activity sectors. We are proud that we can substantially contribute to better yields, which helps feed the growing population all around the globe,” says Gerald Papst, Vice President Fertilizer, Borealis L.A.T.

Borealis and Borealis L.A.T: committed to long-term, sustainable fertilizer business growth

Borealis fertilizer production sites are located at the heart of important agricultural regions in Austria, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. The company supplies around five million tonnes of fertilizers each year via its Borealis L.A.T distribution network in Europe. With more than 60 warehouses and an inventory capacity of over 700,000 tonnes, Borealis L.A.T offers a broad choice of products, comprising nitrogenous fertilizers, compound NPK fertilizers and speciality fertilizers with various formulas of primary and secondary nutrients as well as oligo-elements.

Borealis and Borealis L.A.T have a clear ambition and strategy to further expand their fertilizer business in the years to come. This ambitious growth strategy is reflected in the continuous investment in their facilities and assets, to maximise their operability, energy efficiency and environmental performance. It is equally apparent in the extension and expansion of their portfolio and market presence.

Under a new long-term cooperation contract with the Sea-port of Rouen Borealis initiated and supported a major refurbishment investment on the Grand-Quevilly quay (QGQ), which has recently been commissioned. The quay will enable Borealis L.A.T to strengthen the export sales through the Grand-Quevilly site, to better meet the demands and expectations of French and international customers. Borealis also concluded a turnaround of the Grandpuits production site, improving and maintaining the fertilizer production assets to ensure their long-term performance.

To enlarge the market presence in Europe and to support the growth strategy in Eastern Europe, Borealis L.A.T opened an expanded and upgraded warehouse facility up to 9 000 tonnes of fertilizers in Bulgaria in March 2017. As for the development of its product portfolio, Borealis L.A.T became the exclusive distributor of Rosier products (Ammonium Sulphate Nitrate ASN, speciality fertilizers, granulated NPK) for the whole European market as of June 2017.

“Improving our operational reliability, expanding the warehouse network, increasing the storage capacity, enlarging our commercial area and upgrading our product portfolio are key components of our commitment to play a major role in the fertilizer business and of our aim to fulfil the needs of our customers,” concludes Gerald Papst.

About Borealis L.A.T

Borealis L.A.T is a leading fertilizer wholesaler in Europe with a clear focus on the Danube region. As a 100% subsidiary of Borealis AG and part of the Borealis Group Borealis L.A.T is acting globally too, especially in the sector of technical nitrogen products.

From its headquarters in Linz, the distribution network of Borealis L.A.T is ranging from the Atlantic Ocean to the Black Sea. Eight subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and France and sales staff in Germany and Italy make Borealis L.A.T to your local partner in a global environment.

About Borealis

Borealis is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers. With its head office in Vienna, Austria, the company currently has around 6,600 employees and operates in over 120 countries. Borealis generated EUR 7.2 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 1,107 million in 2016. Mubadala, through its holding company, owns 64% of the company, with the remaining 36% belonging to Austria-based OMV, an integrated, international oil and gas company. Borealis provides services and products to customers around the world in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). www.borealisgroup.com