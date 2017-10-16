The NIH Center of Scientific Review pilots Elsevier’s Expert Lookup to support the peer review process of its grant applications

The Center for Scientific Review at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has signed an agreement with Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, to support improving the peer review process of NIH grant applications by using Expert Lookup, Elsevier’s tool that identifies scientific experts.

Expert Lookup use Elsevier’s powerful semantic Fingerprinting algorithms, the Scopus abstract and citation database of over 69 million records, and 10 disciplinary and multidisciplinary thesauri to ensure the recommended reviewers are relevant and thought leaders in their fields.

The NIH Center for Scientific Review selected Expert Lookup to expand the pool of experts from which it can draw upon for grant proposal review. Expert Lookup also enables NIH review officers to more easily identify potential conflicts of interest to enhance the peer review process.

Holly J. Falk-Krzesinski, PhD, Vice President, Research Intelligence at Elsevier said: “We are very pleased that the NIH Center of Scientific Review has chosen Expert Lookup as an additional tool to select its reviewers. The unique structure of our Scopus Author Profiles, in combination with the Fingerprinting technology, will enable the NIH to most efficiently identify the best possible reviewers, ensuring the NIH funds the most promising research.”

Expert Lookup is part of Elsevier’s Research Intelligence portfolio, an offering of solutions that supports the three primary pillars of strategic research management workflow: enable research, conduct research, and share research. Other solutions include: Scopus, Pure, SciVal and Analytical Services.

