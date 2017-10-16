MotoGP™ 2017 - JAPAN - MICHELIN Rain Tires Power Dovizioso to Victory at a Soaked Motegi

MICHELIN Power Rain tyres enabledAndrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) to provide a stunning climax to today’s Motul Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi with the Italian clinching victory on the last-lap after an exciting MotoGP™race.

Unprecedented weather at Motegi this weekend had seen every session declared wet -the first time in the MotoGP era -and today was no exception as the skies openedand a torrential downpour coveredthe 4,801m Japanese circuit. With rain in the air,the riders lined up on the grid, Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3) took pole position after setting the best time in yesterday’s qualifying. As the lights changed Marquez was ahead in the first corner, but was soon passed by JorgeLorenzo (Ducati Team). The Spaniard held this position until lap-two, before Danilo Petrucci (OCTO Pramac Racing) took his place at the head of the field. Petrucci began stretching his lead at the front, as the remainder of the pack got involved in their own battles behind him.