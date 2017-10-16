Tata Steel’s OMQ Division organises a week-long campaign to increase awareness on hand washing among school children

As part of its commitment to increase the quality of life of people in and around its areas of operation, the Ore Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division of Tata Steel organised a week-long campaign to increase awareness on hand washing among school children.

October 15 is Global Hand washing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing. Every year, Global Hand washing Day is celebrated with events, campaigns, and hand washing programmes around the world.

The week-long campaign targeted 20 schools across Noamundi and Joda covering over 5000 children, where a session on the importance of hand washing was conducted for the school children. These schools are Tata DAV, Noamundi, St. Mary’s School, Noamundi, High School, Kotgarh, Middle School, Kotgarh , Middle School, Pateta ,PABM,Camp School ,Primary School,Pachaisai ,St. Paul’s School,Maluka, RMS Noamundi Bazar, High School,Mahudi , Middle School, Noamundi Basti and Middle School,Padapahar from Noamundi and Joda Valley Girls High School, Shram Shakti High School, UPME School, Kamarjoda UGUP School, Satyasahi Vidyamandir School, Tata DAV School, St. Teresa School from Joda.

Tata Steel volunteers demonstrated the proper techniques of hand washing to school children. Quiz on health and hygiene was also organised for them. The idea was to sensitise the school children on the importance of hand washing and encourage them to spread the message in the community. A street play was organised in the community as part of the campaign. The week-long campaign culminated in a rally at Noamundi and Joda, where more than 2000 people participated. These include people from the local community, Self Help Groups, school children, employees, Union representatives and their families. Employees in the mines and community were also sensitized on hand washing during the week.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Satija said: “Health is wealth. It is a known fact that proper hand washing can protect us from many diseases like diarrhoea and other infections that spreads from dirty hands. We targeted school children, as millions of schooldays are lost due to diarrhoeal diseases. It has an important role in achieving ustainable Development Goals, contributing to good health, quality education, etc.”

Tata Steel has been providing various promotive, preventive and curative healthcare services to the community and has been organising health and hygiene awareness sessions for different target groups on a regular basis.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017. It is the world’s second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $18.12 billion (INR 117,420 crore) in FY17. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Having bagged the Deming Application Prize and Deming Grand Prize for continuous improvement in 2008 and 2012 respectively, Tata Steel has now been recognised as the global ‘Industry Leader’ in ‘Steel category’ by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (2015). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has also been felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2013-14 (received in 2017), Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2016), ‘Best-in-class Manufacturing’ award from TIME India (2016) and the ‘Most Ethical Company’ award from the Ethisphere Institute (2016), IIM Sustainability Award (2015), among several others.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.