Afghan Author Abdul Qayum Safi Writes with Fluency about His Struggling Country

Abdul Qayum Safi is a naturalized US citizen who grew up in miserable poverty in a Pashtun area of rural Afghanistan. When Safi was twelve years old, he traveled alone to Kabul to attend boarding school. Eventually, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the American University of Beirut and a doctorate in education from Columbia University. Being an educator, a real estate agent, an investor, and even as a dried fruit vendor are a few of his jobs.

His memoir “One Life: An Afghan Remembers” is a captivating account, not only for its detailed descriptions of the author’s remarkable journey and homeland, but also because it offers perception into the history, culture, religion, education, and language that help to explain why contemporary Afghanistan is so complex. The concluding chapter gives the readers reflections on the current status of Safi’s country of origin, as well as thoughts on how to fix a number of Afghani problems such as governance, unequal treatment of women, the place of religion in society, and adoption of a national language.

The book “One Life: An Afghan Remembers” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!

One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by: Abdul Qayum Safi

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published Date: December 18, 2012

Paperback price: $16.87

About the author

The author, Abdul Qayum Safi, was born in the valley of Pech; however, due to a breakout of war, his family had to relocate to his parents’ home village, Tanar, Khas Kunar, Afghanistan. He received three scholarships from the United States Agency for International Development to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and later at Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York City. He holds a doctorate in education from TCCU and has worked in Afghanistan, Kuwait and the United States. Safi has been married for 39 years. He and his wife, Anna, are the proud parents of three children and the grandparents of three grandchildren.