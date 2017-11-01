Historian Geoffrey A. Todd Helps Readers Remember the American Revolutionary War

“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” This is a popular saying pulled from the original quote of the Spanish philosopher George Santayana and often times attributed to the British statesman Winston Churchill. This saying must be ringing in historian and writer Geoffrey A. Todd’s mind as he wrote the “Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” (AuthorHouse, 2006).



The Chronicles contains 47 chapters of the momentous battles and fascinating events of the American war of independence. The events are arranged in chronological order, and the combatants from both sides of the war are given fair and balanced treatment. Readers will be amazed to learn about events and personalities they never know from textbooks and history shows on TV.



The book opens with an introduction from veteran Clarence M. Carroll, who emphasizes the role of history and heritage in nation-building. The author next reintroduces readers to the three men from Boston who helped spark the revolution: Samuel Adams, James Otis, and Thomas Hutchinson; and then takes them to the different battles and events that pitted the American patriots against their British cousins, all the way from the Boston Tea Party in 1773 down to the Siege of Yorktown in 1781.



The book may be fewer than 140 pages, but its content leaves a tremendous impact in teaching citizenship and inspiring patriotism among younger generations. The events that shaped America’s struggle for independence should help readers confront today’s realities with the lessons of history. Failing to grasp history might force America back to the battlefield where it was founded upon.



“Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” will be displayed at the upcoming American Association of School Librarians (AASL) 18th National Conference & Exhibition at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona on November 9-11, 2017.



Copies of the book are available at Amazon and AuthorHouse.



Chronicles of the Revolutionary War

Written by Geoffrey A. Todd

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: January 30, 2006

Paperback price: $12.49



About the Author



An historian by education and a writer by profession, Geoffrey A. Todd has lived all over the world, including behind the Iron Curtain in Communist Romania, and in the United Kingdom. Thus, he writes about the genesis of American liberty from a balanced perspective—valuing freedom, but appreciating our British cousins. The book owes its genesis to his ardent desire for a concise and affordable history of the Revolutionary War that can educate and encourage the citizens of his beloved country, whether newly arrived, or descended from families who have lived in America for generations.