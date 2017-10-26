The Islamic Faith through the eyes of a Christian

“The Turning Point: Islam and Jesus’ Salvation” by Fawzy T. Abdelmalek is a book about the history of Islam and its culture. Although born in an Islamic dominated country, the author is a Christian. He wrote the book to teach and inform people about the history, culture and philosophy of Islam and also to erase their misconception about the religion. He also seeks to impart the word of God and the savior Jesus Christ.



The book has a story-telling theme and it is written in very simple English and has illustrations and pictures, which makes the book more engaging, interesting and comprehensible. This is highly recommended for anyone who has an interest in religion and for those who have different views about both religions. This book is an eye-opener and very enlightening.



“The Turning Point: Islam and Jesus’ Salvation” by Fawzy T. Abdelmalek is one of the many informational and compelling reads to be presented at the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair on Nov 01, 2017 – Nov 11, 2017.



The Turning Point: Islam and Jesus’ Salvation

Written by: Fawzy T. Abdelmalek

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: August 8, 2008

Paperback price: $22.19



About the Author:

Fawzy T. Abdelmalek was born and raised in Egypt. In 1973, he immigrated to America. He holds master’s degrees in engineering and business administration. He is currently residing in St. Louis where he works as an engineer. He is a member of the Coptic Orthodox Church and enjoys being a grandfather. He has also authored and published several technical papers related to engineering. He owns 14 U.S. patents for his solutions to global warming-related issues.