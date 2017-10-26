Afghan writer Abdul Qayum Safi shares his personal story and perspective on education and politics

Abdul Qayum Safi was born in Afghanistan where war seems to be perpetual. He grew up in a large family, in a house that had no indoor plumbing, and in a society where getting an education was difficult. He narrates such struggles in his memoir “One Life: An Afghan Remembers.”

After he was done outlining his life, Safi shifts the form of his book to focus on different themes. In one of his book’s chapters, Safi describes the traditional way of finding a partner in the Afghan culture and how he chose a different path – marrying an American woman. Another chapter also describes the Kuwaiti scholarship system and the differences in terms of higher education among some countries like Lebanon, the United States, and even Afghanistan. Finally, Safi ends with a summary of the present political situation in Afghanistan and shares his opinions about how the country should progress.

The book’s chapters include interesting anecdotes from the author’s own life, and build-on stories that he has already told to give the readers a clear picture of why they matter.





One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by: Abdul Qayum Safi

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published Date: December 18, 2012

Paperback price: $16.87



About the author

The author, Abdul Qayum Safi, was born in the valley of Pech; however, due to a breakout of war, his family had to relocate to his parents’ home village, Tanar, Khas Kunar, Afghanistan. He received three scholarships from the United States Agency for International Development to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and later at Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York City. He holds a doctorate in education from TCCU and has worked in Afghanistan, Kuwait and the United States. Safi and his wife Anna, have been married for 39 years. They are the proud parents of three children and grandparents of three grandchildren.