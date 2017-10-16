Bad Axe Restoration Products Introduces ONSLAUGHT Disinfectant - an Innovation in Efficacy and Product Packaging

Following the successful introductions of Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror and Ravage Rinse earlier this year, Bad Axe Restoration Products is pleased to introduce their latest groundbreaking product for the restoration and remediation industry. ONSLAUGHT is an EPA registered disinfectant that has undergone extensive testing from independent global testing laboratories as well as by foreign governments to verify its effectiveness against a comprehensive list of pathogens.



ONSLAUGHT, EPA registration number 61178-1-88903, is the ideal solution for 1-step cleaning and disinfecting in countless situations, including for mold remediation and water restoration projects. This powerful and versatile product, registered for use on porous and nonporous surfaces, is also ideal for surface disinfection in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, public transportation, schools, households and in a wide range of other commercial and institutional environments.



An additional benefit of ONSLAUGHT is its innovative premeasured packaging. The product was designed for easy use in the field with premeasured packages that guarantee accurate-strength solutions every time. This saves untold amounts of time and money by reducing waste, simplifying training and doing a better job faster – the solution for worker productivity and consistent results. “The industry standard of measuring concentrate product by simply pouring and counting ‘glugs’ is inaccurate, inefficient and inexcusable,” said Chris Heller with Bad Axe Products, LLC.



“ONSLAUGHT is not your ordinary surface disinfectant from an efficacy standpoint,” added Heller. “It provides an unsurpassed level of cleaning and disinfection with a broad spectrum of kill claims for nearly 140 commonly occurring pathogens. The testing regime of many competing products only meets the minimal government requirements of 5% organic soil load tolerance in 300 ppm hard water conditions to prove their label claims. ONSLAUGHT is registered and has been tested in real world conditions consisting of 98% soil-load (fetal bovine serum) tolerance in approximately 800 ppm hard water. This provides a night and day difference in surface disinfection results that we are proud to offer our customers.”



To learn more about ONSLAUGHT from Bad Axe Restoration Products or other cutting-edge restoration and remediation products, please visit www.BadAxeProducts.com or www.FastMoldRemoval.com, email cmh@moldsolutionsintl.com or call 815-277-5100.



About Bad Axe Products, LLC

Bad Axe Products, LLC, formerly Healthy Home Solutions, LLC, is the manufacturer of industry leading products, including MMR mold stain remover. The company is based in Frankfort, Illinois and distributes their products through www.BadAxeProducts.com, www.FastMoldRemoval.com, through Jon-Don and other distributors. Bad Axe Products has announced an aggressive rollout of new products to enhance industry standard practices and streamline field technician efforts. These products are supported by a cutting-edge marketing campaign started in 2017.

