Zeus Play and iSoftBet Deal Means Higher Quality and Security for Online Casino Operators

Bulgarian game developer Zeus Play has just struck up a deal with iSoftBet—one of the largest online and mobile casino content providers around—that will ultimately offer a huge increase in the number of quality casino games available to players. This deal involves all types of games, including online slots, table, and lottery games.

This will no doubt affect the online blackjack realm, which has seen a large uptick in popularity. As real money online blackjack has increased in popularity, many players are looking for alternatives to the simple, traditional varieties that are currently available.

However, with deals like this being made, things will only get better for online casino users. Both Zeus Play and iSoftBet are legitimate, accredited companies that offer a large library of entertaining and secure games.

Zeus Play was created in 2012 and has been providing high-quality games within the online casino realm ever since. Their portfolio includes a variety of video slots, lottery, jackpot and bonus games.

Not only does Zeus Play offer high-quality games, but they contain top-notch security and authenticity as well. Users can rest easy when playing any Zeus Play game, as their random number generator has been verified by Gaming Laboratories International. The company has made a mark for itself in the online casino industry and has a reputation for providing quality and security, above all else.

iSoftBet’s Head of Business Development, Michael Probert, said: “We are always looking to add top quality content to our game portfolio, and Zeus Play offers just that with its suite of bold and vibrant slots, table and lotto games.”

iSoftBet is well known for its extensive Game Aggregation Platform, which contains over 1,000 titles from a variety of developers. Online casinos can use this platform to integrate a multitude of games into their websites, and iSoftBet works with developers to upgrade their content in order to fully integrate with their Pulse development framework.

For Zeus Play, this means iSoftBet will help convert their Flash games to HTML5, which will drastically increase their reach and ability to integrate with various online casinos.

Christos Zoulianitis, the Chief Marketing Officer at Zeus Play, said: “iSoftBet is also doing an incredible job of migrating our portfolio of Flash games over to HTML5, making them available to more players across more devices and platforms than ever before.”

“We are thrilled to have integrated our content into iSoftBet’s state-of-the-art Game Aggregation Platform—it is a huge opportunity for us to put our games in front of some of the industry’s largest operators.”

New deals like this are helping the online gambling industry to thrive around the world—except, of course, in America—which continues to have a confusing, troubled relationship with online gambling.