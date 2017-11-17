Artist Jim Bliesner Shares Wonderful Works through Visually Pleasing Book

As the title implies, Jim Bliesner’s “Clouds of Summer — 2011 A Public Art Installation Presented by the Free Art Gallery” is a book filled with paintings of clouds completed by the author himself from the skies of California, Mexico, and France. The visually aesthetic book is a compilation of Bliesner’s artistic skill as he ceaselessly pursues beauty and meaning in everyday life and nature, For over thirty years he has traveled and painted the great cities of the world and find the beauty cities can offer. The clouds in these places is the subject of this most recent book offering a narrative of clouds as a metaphor for time.

Clouds have been linked to time. With this, the narrative found alongside Bliesner’s wonderful paintings in his book tackles the passage of time and the movement of the clouds. His beautiful works were posted in various public locations, photographed, and were part of an ongoing public art installation by the author. “Clouds of Summer — 2011 A Public Art Installation Presented by the Free Art Gallery” is a must-have for art enthusiasts and for those who simply enjoy and marvel over one’s skill, talent, and his creation.

“Clouds of Summer — 2011 A Public Art Installation Presented by the Free Art Gallery” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair happening on November 25, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

Clouds of Summer — 2011 A Public Art Installation Presented by the Free Art Gallery

Written by Jim Bliesner

Published by Blurb

Published date February 29, 2012

Paperback price $20.00

About the Author

Jim Bliesner is an artist exploring ideas in multiple media. He started with painting and set out to paint the great cities of the world: Paris, Venice, Jerusalem, villages of China, Mexico, England, Brazil, Turkey and the USA. This odyssey produced over 400 paintings, woodcuts and prints.

Jim diverse interests and flexibility brought his artistry into furniture crafting, public installations, film-making, writing and teaching. He has explored the US/Mexico Border, Baja, and Havana through film media in conjunction with the border art collective, RevArte. His public sculptures are internationally renowned, featuring many in San Diego and in the San Diego Port District.

His education includes a BA and MA in Philosophy and Ethics from Boston University with art training from the New York Studio School of Painting Drawing and Sculpture. He is currently an instructor in the Urban Studies Department at the University of California-San Diego and is the Director of the San Diego Center for Urban Economics and Design.