Immigration in the Eyes of a Child

Immigration is not a subject matter without complexity. Having to explain its entirety to a child is a challenge. However, Silvia Juarez-Marazzo’s ¡Mamá, cuéntame porqué viniste! helps parents, especially immigrant ones, to explain in a developmentally sensitive way why parents leave their home country and migrate to another.



Told from a child’s perspective, the bilingual book dwells on parents’ reasons for going through the difficult immigration process. The story sees a curious young child asking his mother about her decision to live in the United States. However, the mother never answers her kid’s questions; it was a personal decision on the author’s part, leaving readers to answer it. The enduring illustrations, while providing visuals, help get Juarez-Marazzo’s message across to her readers.



Through her book, Juarez-Marazzo aims to enlighten children on immigration without the complications and trauma that usually come with it. Taking the country’s current social climate into consideration, she also wants to provide compassion, empowerment, and understanding toward immigrants. “In a time of discriminatory rhetoric and practices, children, families and individuals, can get in touch with the heroic nature of their journey, recovering a sense of pride, self-esteem and hope about their origins and their future,” she says.



¡Mamá, cuéntame porqué viniste! hopes to educate young readers on a complicated subject and bring hope to immigrant families. Copies are available for purchase at selected online bookstores. Readers may visit www.immigrantmomandme.com to learn more about Juarez-Marazzo and her work.





¡Mamá, cuéntame porqué viniste!

Mommy, Tell Me, Why Did You Come Here?

Written by Silvia Juarez-Marazzo

About the Author

Silvia Juarez-Marazzo is deeply passionate about helping children. The social worker, educator, psychotherapist, and author was a recipient of the Connecticut Infant Mental Health Association’s Jane C. Bourns Award in 2014 for her efforts in infant mental health. A follow-up to ¡Mamá, cuéntame cómo viniste! published in 2013.

