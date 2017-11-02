Military Widow Dr. Maria Jasinskas to Sign Copies of Her Book at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians Trade Show

Dr. Jasinskas confirmed her presence at the upcoming American Association of School Librarians (AASL) 18th National Conference & Exhibition at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona on November 9-11, 2017. While the AASL national conference is a biannual gathering of K-12 school librarians from all over America, the exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for authors like Dr. Jasinskas to interact with attendees, mostly school librarians.

Her book signing session is scheduled on November 11 at 9-10 AM at booth 414.



The author, punching far above her weight, will seize the opportunity to not only sign copies of “The Widow’s Might ”but also raise awareness of the epidemic of suicide affecting society. Please stop to help spread the word and show your support of her quest to make suicide HIS STORY.



“The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising” is available at Amazon and WestBow Press.



The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising

Written by Maria Jasinskas, M.D.

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.84

About the Author

Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.

