Pastor Ralph Mosgrove Presents a Sincere Perspective of Ways Express Gratefulness

The book, “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” provides an in-depth understanding of the different ways of being grateful and saying “thank you”. It was the first book presented by Ralph Mosgrove and is a written witness and an account of the author’s insights to the common exchange and expression of gratitude during the time when his wife, Elsie, was incapacitated from a fall.



The author’s writings in this account give a fresh take of saying “thank you” to the diverse type of people. Included in this book are some of the inspiring ideas that will usher one to be more sensitive, considerate and true in uplifting and bringing warmth to someone’s heart. This book will help in the reconciliation of the natural response of saying “thank you” and the thought of having it to be better felt and absorbed by the others who showed kindness.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” will surely usher the reader’s understanding in embracing the deeper perspective of channelling the good feeling and honest emotion of thanks. This is a positive insightful read.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair, which was held last November 1, 2017.

Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date March 30, 2017

Paperback price $9.97

About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.