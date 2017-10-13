British Airways Celebrates Work Experience Month

British Airways is welcoming more than 1,000 students as part of Work Experience Month 2017.

Students will get to experience the airline’s world class facilities and speak to colleagues at its engineering bases at Heathrow, Cardiff and Glasgow, and its Global Learning Academy training centre. The students will meet and learn from the carrier’s professional operations teams at its Heathrow Terminal 5 operation, including customer service staff, turnround managers and baggage, loading and cargo specialists.

British Airways professionals from across the company will share their experience and expertise with the students to give them an insight into how the airline delivers its hugely complex global flight operation to more than 200 short and long-haul destinations, maintaining world class customer service and the highest levels of safety and maintenance on its fleet of more than 280 aircraft.

The airline is committed to encouraging the next generation of talent - both male and female – in operational areas, as well as customer service and head office positions, and its leading role in the work experience month has helped many people gain a career in aviation, including on the airline’s extensive apprenticeships and graduate schemes.

The airline’s continuing campaign to encourage more female applicants to pilot and engineering roles sees current female flight crew attend schools, colleges and recruitment events throughout the year.

British Airways chief executive, Alex Cruz, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person with an interest in aviation and we’re extremely proud to be supporting the initiative.

“We strongly believe in inspiring future talent and we’re privileged to be able to share our decades of experience and modern facilities with students from across the UK.

“The travel industry has a huge amount to offer and we hope that this will be a first step in encouraging tomorrow’s leading aviation professionals, including flying crew, customer service colleagues and engineers.”

British Airways engineering apprentice, Max Rann, who went to the airline’s work experience programme when he was at school, said: “As I was still at school I had never had any experience of the world of work.

“The work experience programme was a fantastic opportunity to gain an insight on how a major airline maintains its aircraft fleet. The time I spent at British Airways was so inspiring that it led to me applying for the British Airways Engineering Apprentice programme.”

British Airways senior global PR executive, Fran Catling, who attended work experience at the airline before joining the company, said: “It was a great way to get an idea for what a career in the travel industry could offer.

“As a student you don’t necessarily know what different jobs involve, so this type of experience can really help you decide if it’s right for you.

“There’s no substitute to being in the actual environment, speaking directly with professionals who are experts in their field.

“I’d absolutely recommend it to anyone who gets the chance.”