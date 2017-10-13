Dey Street Announces the Publication of TOGETHER WE RISE, The Definitive Oral and Visual History of The Women’s March on Washington by The Women’s March Organizers and Condé Nast

Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, has acquired North American rights to TOGETHER WE RISE by organizers of the Women’s March on Washington and Condé Nast, to be published on January 16, 2018. The deal was negotiated by Jessica Sindler, Senior Editor at Dey Street, and David Kuhn and Kate Mack at Aevitas Creative Management.

In January 2017, more than 3 million people across the country boarded buses, signs in hand, and took to the streets as part of the largest protest in American history. From Washington, D.C., to New York, to cities throughout the U.S. and around the world, people from 82 countries and on all seven continents rose up in solidarity, hosting their own marches to share a common message: Hear our voice. To mark the one-year anniversary of the march, history will be made again with TOGETHER WE RISE, the definitive oral and visual chronicle of this historic event as told by the Women’s March organizers, in partnership with Condé Nast.

In collaboration with Condé Nast’s creative team, TOGETHER WE RISE will feature original essays by prominent feminists and creatives such as America Ferrera, Roxane Gay, Ilana Glazer, and Jill Soloway, as well as such esteemed writers as New Yorker editor David Remnick, Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, and The New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino. For the first time, Women’s March organizers—including Bob Bland, Cassady Fendlay, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Janaye Ingram, Tamika Mallory, Paola Mendoza, Carmen Perez, and Linda Sarsour—will share their personal stories, giving an inside look at how the event originated, how it became a global movement, and what will come next. The book will also include exclusive images by award-winning photographers as well as recollections from people who participated in the march. TOGETHER WE RISE promises readers an unprecedented inside look at a day that made history.

Dey Street Senior Editor Jessica Sindler says, “We are thrilled to be publishing this culturally momentous book, which we hope will bring readers back to the magic, hope, and excitement of the day of the Women’s March. The organizers take us behind the scenes and tell the story of this historic event as we’ve never heard it before.”

“This book is meant to be a lighthouse for moving forward with hope,” say organizers of the Women’s March. “In despair, we came together and worked hard to make space and inspire an intersectional movement. We hope this book reminds each of us of our power to be agents of change, and that it will take all of us, working together, to create the world we want to see.”

On behalf of the Condé Nast creative team, Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive says, “The Women’s March was an epic moment in history—and Condé Nast could not be prouder to be collaborating on this singular book telling the inside story of how it came to be. The exclusive material the organizers have shared with us has already thrilled and moved us, and we can’t wait to share it with the world. This will be a book for women and men who marched, for those who watched, and for anyone who cares to understand how the all-American act of protest can change history.”

Women’s March plans to share revenue generated from TOGETHER WE RISE to three grassroots, women-led organizations: The Gathering for Justice, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, and Indigenous Women Rise.

ABOUT WOMEN’S MARCH Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs, and events. The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity, and respect. Its website is www.womensmarch.com.

ABOUT CONDÉ NAST Condé Nast is a premier media company renowned for producing the highest quality content for the world’s most influential audiences. Attracting more than 120 million consumers across its industry-leading print, digital, and video brands, the company’s portfolio includes some of the most iconic titles in media: Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, GQ Style, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, Allure, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Wired, W, Golf Digest, Golf World, Teen Vogue, Ars Technica, The Scene, Pitchfork, and Backchannel. The company’s newest division, Condé Nast Entertainment, was launched in 2011 to develop film, television, and premium digital video programming.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS

HarperCollins Publishers is the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 17 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott medals, and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.

To explore HarperCollins’ 200-year history, including a list of 200 iconic titles, fascinating stories, and artifacts from the archive, visit www.hc.com/200.