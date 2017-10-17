LoopUp Receives Best Practices Award for Conferencing Services

LoopUp, the premium remote meetings company, today announced it has received the 2017 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Conferencing Services from industry research firm Frost & Sullivan.



LoopUp was recognized for its ability to deliver exceptional value to customers and for its commitment to product quality. Enabling Technology Leadership recipients are also deemed best-in-class for understanding demand, nurturing their brand, and differentiating from the competition.



“There is an abundance of meeting tools available to businesses today; however, user adoption remains an issue,” said Rob Arnold, Industry Principal for Connected Work & Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. “With an unbroken concentration on user needs, LoopUp has found a formula for success amid the many competing solutions.”



LoopUp is a premium remote meetings solution that combines high-quality audio conferencing with one-click screen sharing to deliver an unparalleled user experience on enterprise conference calls. LoopUp’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution does not overwhelm users with complex features or require training.



Frost & Sullivan assessed LoopUp according to ten criteria including commitment to innovation, commercialization success, price/performance value, and customer ownership experience.



As noted by Frost & Sullivan, LoopUp’s design philosophy clearly favors usability over complexity, which makes it a more realistic fit for the real-world requirements of end users. As such, LoopUp experiences high rates of user adoption and utilization, which delivers an improved return on investment (ROI) for its customers.



“Despite the availability of web-based alternatives, 68% of the enterprise world is still dialing in to their conference calls with numbers and codes,” said Steve Flavell, co-CEO of LoopUp. “If companies want to move their employees away from insecure, inefficient dial-in, they need a conferencing solution that focuses on user experience and ease-of-use, not feature overload.”



To read the full award, click here.



Additional Resources

Learn why companies like Travelex, BMJ and Kia choose LoopUp

Read about conferencing and collaboration on the LoopUp blog

Experience premium remote meetings. Try LoopUp free for one month.

About LoopUp

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built for the needs of business users and delivers the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook®, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate on conference calls. LoopUp’s award-winning SaaS solution doesn’t overwhelm users with features, and doesn’t require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, National Geographic, and Subaru trust LoopUp with their remote meetings. For more information, visit www.loopup.com.



About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company’s Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.