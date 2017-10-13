DEAL and Springer Nature: First results of the negotiation

Project DEAL of the Alliance of Science Organisations in Germany and the publisher Springer Nature are negotiating a forward-looking model for publishing and reading scientific literature. After the latest meeting, the spokesman for the DEAL Project Steering Committee and President of the University Rectors Conference, Prof. Dr. Horst Hippler, and Dagmar Laging, Vice President Institutional Sales Europe at Springer Nature, commented that they have already achieved some alignment on principle questions.

In order to gain the necessary time for further negotiations on this very complex matter, the two sides agreed a cost-neutral extension of the existing Springer contracts by one year for those organisations whose contracts end on 31 December 2017. The Nature license which was negotiated within the framework of GASCO (German, Austrian and Swiss Consortia Organisation) is also to be extended for an additional year. Details on this will be agreed very soon and communicated directly to the affected institutions. In the second half of October the talks are to be continued around a nationwide DEAL license.

About DEAL

The DEAL project was set up by the Alliance of Science Organisations in Germany. As part of the project, national licensing agreements are to be implemented for the entire portfolio of electronic journals of large academic publishers. Further information on the project is available here.

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature advances discovery by publishing robust and insightful research, supporting the development of new areas of knowledge, making ideas and information accessible around the world, and leading the way on open access. Key to this is our ability to provide the best possible service to the whole research community: helping authors to share their discoveries; enabling researchers to find, access and understand the work of others; supporting librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and providing quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Research, BioMed Central, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. Springer Nature is also a leading educational and professional publisher, providing quality content through a range of innovative platforms, products and services. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals and resources reach millions of people. For more information, please visit springernature.com