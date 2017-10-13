Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting Named Integrated Regulatory Compliance & Reporting Platform of The Year by Wealth & Finance International

Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business is the winner of Wealth & Finance International’s Integrated Regulatory Compliance & Reporting Platform of The Year Award, 2017. The publication has awarded the firm’s OneSumX finance, risk and reporting solutions the global accolade as part of its inaugural FinTech Award Series, based on evidence of market share, excellence and innovation.

OneSumX is used by financial services firms to manage a broad array of regulatory reporting, finance and risk obligations globally. Global and local regulators are demanding ever-greater integration across business processes, more invasive and broader scope in management and reporting, and faster reaction to change of regulations. Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX offers integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions for managing these ever more complex finance, risk and regulatory reporting obligations.

In the past few months leading banks across the world have implemented the OneSumX solution for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services firms that have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer’s finance, risk and reporting solutions include: Nordea, BBVA, CIBC, Australia’s Queensland Treasury Corporation and The Swedish Export Credit Corporation.

“This award is further independent global recognition of our leading position when it comes to providing integrated finance, risk and regulatory reporting solutions,” commented Clive Pedder, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business. “Wolters Kluwer continues to place a strong emphasis on product development and evolution and such awards provide independent verification that this strategy is welcomed by our clients.”

Chartis Research recently named Wolters Kluwer a Category Leader for IFRS 9 solutions, for the second year running, as well as a Category Leader in its Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) Report. At the end of last year Chartis Research named Wolters Kluwer #1 for Regulatory Reporting in its RiskTech100® report. Notably, this is the sixth year running that Wolters Kluwer has achieved this honor, with 2016 also seeing the company win a plethora of other accolades for its dominant position in regulatory reporting from the likes of FinTech Finance and Data Management Review and Corporate Vision magazine. Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX was also named Best Risk Management System by Banking Technology magazine at the end of 2016.

Wealth & Finance International provides global financial news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. Published in the U.K. it has a monthly readership of more than 130,000.

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.



Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.