Pearson lead the way in the shortlist for the CMI Management Book of the Year Awards 2018

In no particular order, the shortlisted books by category are:

Commuters Read: Think Like an Innovator by Paul Sloane (Pearson Business) - 76 inspiring business lessons from the world’s greatest thinkers and innovators New Manager: The Presentation Book , 2nd ed by Emma Ledden (Pearson Business) - How to create, shape and deliver your presentation New Manager: Brilliant Coaching 3rd ed by Julie Starr (Pearson Business) - Every manager and leader has the potential to be a brilliant coach. Management Futures: Inclusive Leadership by Charlotte Sweeney and Fleur Bothwick (FT Publishing) - The definitive guide to developing and executing an impactful diversity and inclusion strategy - locally and globally Practical Manager: The Finance Book , Stuart Warner and Si Hussain (FT Publishing) - Understand the numbers even if you’re not a finance professional

Last year Pearson’s book, How To Be REALLY Productive, by Grace Marshall beat off the competition and was awarded ‘The Commuter’s Read’ at the awards ceremony in February 2017.

The award, which is run in association with The British Library and sponsored by Henley Business School, is judged by a panel of leading business and management figures.

Leadership lessons from the past, present and future are the big themes running through the 25 titles shortlisted for the 2018 Management Book of the Year.

More than 140 books were entered this year into the competition’s five categories: Management Futures; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Practical Manager; Commuter’s Read; and Management and Leadership Textbook.

Now in its eighth year, Management Book of the Year signposts managers and leaders to the books that are breathing new life into management and leadership thinking.

Petra Wilton, CMI’s director of strategy, said:

“Thousands of books on how to become a better manager and leader are published every year. Our shortlist directs everyone in the profession to those books that will make a definite difference to how they think and act as true management and leadership professionals. For those passionate about their career, the progressive and practical lessons within these books are essential reads.”

Eloise Cook, Publisher for Pearson Business & FT Publishing, also commented:

“I’m not too shy to say we’ve had the most nominations for any publisher, and with them (mostly) spread between categories we’re not competing too much with ourselves. We’ll be taking to social media to help promote the event and you can find more at #managementgold.”

The five category winners and an overall winner will be announced at an awards evening at The British Library on 7 February 2018 – with the winning author taking home a £5,000 prize.

------

For the full list of CMI shortlisted books and content, please visit: http://yearbook.managers.org.uk/