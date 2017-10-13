Pastor Robert Scheck Reflects on His Experience in the Vietnam War

There seems to be no shortage of memoirs and other books on the Vietnam War, which remains a controversial subject in American history. The event is still deeply rooted in the minds of many people due to the brutal nature of the way it was fought and the long-term psychological impact on the soldiers who participated in it. Robert Scheck happened to be one of them.



Scheck, now a pastor in Gardner, Kansas, recounts his experience and the wounds he received during and after the Vietnam War in his memoir “I Never Came Home” (Tate Publishing, 2009). His personal experience of the war, plus his transition struggles, proves the Vietnam War was, in the first place, a mess to get into – and a mess to get out of.



Now as a Christian pastor, the author believes it is part of his ministry to reach out to veterans who not only suffer the physical and emotional wounds of war but also lose their faith in both humanity and God. Soldiers who struggle to slay the ghosts of war will find closure in the memoir “I Never came Home” for its message of hope and resilience.



“I Never Came Home” is available at Amazon.





I Never Came Home

Written by Robert L. Scheck

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: May 5, 2009

Paperback price: $7.90



About the Author



Robert L. Scheck and his wife, Jill, have been in Christian marriage ministry called Covenant Rebuilders since 1992. They also have served over 20 years as Christian church pastors. They are founders of the non-profit corporation, Hallelujah Ministries International of Colorado. Robert served in the U.S. Army during 1969 thru 1971 and spent fourteen months in Chu Lai and DaNang Viet Nam from which he shares his story. He and Jill currently reside in the Kansas City area.