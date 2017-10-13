Singapore Airlines’ 70th Anniversary Events Raise $2.55 Million For Community Chest

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has raised S$2.55 million for Community Chest through three fundraising events, organised as part of the Airline’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Proceeds from the SIA Family Day, SIA Group Charity Run and SIA Charity Gala will go towards supporting beneficiaries from about 80 social service organisations under Community Chest.

Last evening, SIA hosted a Charity Gala, graced by Speaker of Parliament and Advisor to National Council of Social Service, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin. In addition to table sales, guests bid generously in live and silent auctions in the spirit of caring and giving. At the closing of the Charity Gala, SIA Chairman Mr Peter Seah and SIA CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong presented a cheque of S$2.55 million, representing funds raised from all three fundraising events, to Community Chest Chairman Mr Phillip Tan and Advisor to Community Chest Ms Jennie Chua.

The SIA Charity Run, the second of the three fundraising events, took place on 8 October 2017 at The Float @ Marina Bay. The Run attracted more than 11,000 participants.

The SIA Family Day, held on 20 May 2017 at SIA Training Centre, was the first in the series of fundraising events. Staff brought their family members along for a day of fun-filled activities, such as carnival games, flight simulator rides, and performances by SIA’s Cabin Crew Performing Arts Circle.

Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong, said: “Singapore Airlines has come a long way over the past 70 years. Beyond our focus on delivering high-quality products and services to our customers, we also recognise the importance of giving back to the communities that we serve. The three fundraising events allowed us to commemorate our special milestone year in a memorable and meaningful way. We are thankful for the support provided by members of the public, our loyal customers and our staff, who all came together to help raise funds for the disadvantaged.”

Community Chest Chairman, Mr Phillip Tan, added: “It has been a privilege for Community Chest to partner SIA to make a positive impact on the community we serve and to foster a more inclusive society since 1984. We are deeply honoured to be a part of SIA’s 70th anniversary celebrations and thankful for the funds raised for Community Chest to support thousands of social service users. Community Chest looks forward to our continued partnership with SIA to make a real difference and empower the social service users to lead dignified lives in a caring and inclusive community.”