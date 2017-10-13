Challenging the Healthcare Status Quo

Dr. Nelson Paguyo’s Healthcare for All Americans: Healthcare Crisis USA—A Comprehensive Solution outlines the history of healthcare in America from the end of the Second World War until the present and incorporates a comparative study of healthcare schemes in Canada, England, France, Germany, Japan, Sweden, and Switzerland.

A highly experienced physician presents a viable solution for a major crisis in America—its healthcare system.

Armed with forty-two years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Paguyo examines thirteen major healthcare problems and offers recommendations to improve the current healthcare system in his book. With ideas based on free-market principles, Paguyo’s proposal may also be adapted by other countries as he aims to create a system that is “universal, affordable, portable, user-friendly, simple to administer, worry-free, reliable, and not government run nor as a single payer.”

“Paguyo offers a solution for America’s woes in a system of universal healthcare. A close study of the pros and cons of systems in Canada, England, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan reveals positive options that America can put together to form a greatly improved system for ensuring that sick people get treated properly. Tactics for implementing this new system are also discussed, in this thoughtful, well reasoned proposal for a solid solution to America’s healthcare problems,” says Michael J. Carson of the Midwest Book Review.





Healthcare for All Americans: Healthcare Crisis USA—A Comprehensive Solution

Written by Nelson A. Paguyo, MD

About the Author

Nelson A. Paguyo, MD, received his medical degree from the University of the Philippines–College of Medicine. Before retiring in 2005, he spent seven years in residency and fellowship training, two years with NIH research, twenty years in solo practice, and thirteen years as a member of a staff-model HMO, for a total of forty-two years in medicine.