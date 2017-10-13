Medalists Revealed At 2017 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored 17 student winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 44th Student Academy Awards® ceremony, held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards were announced and presented by actors Amber Tamblyn and Andy Serkis, producer DeVon Franklin and director Jennifer Yuh Nelson.
The 2017 Student Academy Award winners are:
Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “Opera of Cruelty,” Max R. A. Fedore, New York University
Animation (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “In a Heartbeat,” Beth David and Esteban Bravo, Ringling College of Art and Design
Silver: “Cradle,” Devon Manney, University of Southern California
Bronze: “E-delivery,” Young Gul Cho, School of Visual Arts
Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “Hale,” Brad Bailey, University of California, Berkeley
Silver: “On Pointe,” Priscilla Thompson and Joy Jihyun Jeong, Columbia University
Bronze: “One Way Home,” Qingzi Fan, New York University
Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr., New York University
Silver: “Mammoth,” Ariel Heller, University of Southern California
Bronze: “Who’s Who in Mycology,” Marie Dvorakova, New York University
Narrative (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Watu Wote,” Katja Benrath, Hamburg Media School
Silver: “Facing Mecca,” Jan-Eric Mack, Zurich University of the Arts
Bronze: “When Grey Is a Colour,” Marit Weerheijm, Netherlands Film Academy
Animation (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Life Smartphone,” Chenglin Xie, China Central Academy of Fine Arts (China)
Documentary (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Galamsey,” Johannes Preuss, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)
New this year, the competition was expanded to allow two options for students at international film schools to submit their films. In addition to CILECT-member schools submitting one student film per international film school category, international students may now enter films that qualify through film festivals recognized by the Student Academy Awards Executive Committee.
