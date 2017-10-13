Medalists Revealed At 2017 Student Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored 17 student winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 44th Student Academy Awards® ceremony, held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards were announced and presented by actors Amber Tamblyn and Andy Serkis, producer DeVon Franklin and director Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

The 2017 Student Academy Award winners are:

Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “Opera of Cruelty,” Max R. A. Fedore, New York University

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “In a Heartbeat,” Beth David and Esteban Bravo, Ringling College of Art and Design

Silver: “Cradle,” Devon Manney, University of Southern California

Bronze: “E-delivery,” Young Gul Cho, School of Visual Arts

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “Hale,” Brad Bailey, University of California, Berkeley

Silver: “On Pointe,” Priscilla Thompson and Joy Jihyun Jeong, Columbia University

Bronze: “One Way Home,” Qingzi Fan, New York University

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr., New York University

Silver: “Mammoth,” Ariel Heller, University of Southern California

Bronze: “Who’s Who in Mycology,” Marie Dvorakova, New York University

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Watu Wote,” Katja Benrath, Hamburg Media School

Silver: “Facing Mecca,” Jan-Eric Mack, Zurich University of the Arts

Bronze: “When Grey Is a Colour,” Marit Weerheijm, Netherlands Film Academy

Animation (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Life Smartphone,” Chenglin Xie, China Central Academy of Fine Arts (China)

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Galamsey,” Johannes Preuss, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)

New this year, the competition was expanded to allow two options for students at international film schools to submit their films. In addition to CILECT-member schools submitting one student film per international film school category, international students may now enter films that qualify through film festivals recognized by the Student Academy Awards Executive Committee.