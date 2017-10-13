INFINITI Canada partners with Techstars to deliver first-ever INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend in Toronto

INFINITI Canada has announced its partnership with global startup ecosystem, Techstars to deliver the first Canadian iteration of the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend. The initiative is part of a worldwide partnership between INFINITI Motor Company and Techstars for entrepreneurs across six markets, including Canada. The purpose of the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend is to bring together a diverse range of talent from multiple industries to pitch new startup ideas as well as work on developing prototypes, demos and pitch presentations, all in just 54 hours. The first Canadian event will take place at Workhaus, Commerce Court in Toronto, Ontario from October 20-22, with a focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

The INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend will connect Techstars’ global ecosystem of influential community leaders, founders, mentors and investors with local entrepreneurs inspired to build scalable and successful businesses. Similar to INFINITI LAB, the luxury car brand’s technology accelerator program, this partnership with Techstars is the latest initiative in INFINITI’s longstanding commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent and harnessing the power of innovation.

“INFINITI has always been driven by the spirit of innovation, we are constantly seeking opportunities to both engage with and elevate the entrepreneurial at heart,” says Adam Paterson, managing director, INFINITI Canada. “Our partnership with Techstars will enable us to build momentum and create business opportunities across Canada through the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend. We are committed to empowering talented entrepreneurs to achieve success.”

INFINITI LAB 2.0 - Launch Day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blR15zHBx8M

With Techstars’ proven ability as a worldwide network to help entrepreneurs succeed, the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend represents the first step in bringing together the world’s most promising entrepreneurs to hone their ideas and build their business skills. By growing the startup ecosystem and deepening connections within the community during these weekend programs, the path for entrepreneurs from inspiration to IPO is set in motion.

The upcoming INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend in Toronto, Ontario is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs as they develop business ideas and explore areas of opportunity in the field of technology and innovation. The INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend provides a platform to empower enterprising individuals to push the boundaries of the tech industry and receive the business support, advice and funding they need to bring innovative new products to market. The IoT and Smart Cities edition will provide an innovative platform to address the problems and opportunities relating to internet-enabled devices, showcasing entrepreneurial talent in Canada.

The first-ever Canadian INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend is now seeking applicants to participate. Early bird deadline is October 13. For more information about the first Canadian INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend, please visit: http://communities.techstars.com/canada/toronto/startup-weekend/10713.

About Techstars

Techstars is a global ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to market wherever they choose to live. With dozens of mentorship-driven accelerator programs and thousands of startup programs worldwide, Techstars exists to support the world’s most promising entrepreneurs throughout their lifelong journey, from inspiration to IPO. Techstars provides access to tens of thousands of community leaders, founders, mentors, investors, and corporate partners, allowing entrepreneurs to accelerate the pace of innovation and Do More Faster™. Techstars supports every stage of the entrepreneurial journey – from early stage grassroots community development to more formal opportunities that provide education, experience, acceleration, funding, and beyond. For more information, visit www.techstars.com.

About Startup Weekend

Startup Weekend Program is a 54-hour event designed to provide an immersive experience into entrepreneurship and innovative thinking. The weekend events are centered on action, innovation, and education. Beginning with Friday night pitches and continuing through testing, business model development, and basic prototype creation, Startup Weekend Programs culminate in Sunday night demos to a panel of judges. Participants are challenged with building functional startups during the event and are able to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks.

