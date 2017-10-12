Biblical Teachings Explained for Modern Times

For more than thirty years of ministerial work, Pastor Sandra Matheson has helped hundreds of people discover the light of God’s love. She continues her work in Devotional Teaching: Words That Make the Heart Sing.



The book is an abridged account of God’s teachings and promises. Through a careful examination of select biblical passages, the book illustrates how the Bible remains relevant for Christians in modern times. It is designed to educate readers about God’s Word and instill hope that he has a plan for each and every person.



Words That Make the Heart Sing is intended to accompany the faithful in prayer, be it an individual or a small group study and discussion—every devotion is followed by a prayer. Pastor Sandra hopes that with her book, “all readers will experience the wonder and power of incorporating this devotional into their hearts and lives.”



“No one can doubt the devotion or knowledge of this author. Her fervent passion for, and belief in, the Bible shines through in every word,” writes Valerie Porter of Your First Review. She concludes that the author’s voice and opinions deserve to be heard.





Devotional Teaching: Words That Make the Heart Sing

Written by Sandra Matheson

Kindle | $7.99

Paperback | $12.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Sandra Matheson is a licensed minister, a prophetic counselor, and a teacher. She founded the Olive Branch Discipleship Ministries in 2009, serving as president and CEO. Pastor Sandra has a master’s degree in Christian counseling and is a member of several Christian organizations. Her expertise lies in corporate prophesy, personal prophesy, and prophesy for the nations.



To learn more about Pastor Sandra and her ministry, visit www.olivebranchdiscipleshipministries.com.