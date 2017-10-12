Sayyid Alamdar Translates the Grand Ayatollah’s Letters Condemning Terrorism

Sayyid Hussein Alamdar does Islam and the West a great favor: translating the works of Islamic clerics into English for the benefit of people who do not understand either Arabic or Persian. Surely, he is a man with a divine mission.



He recently translated the letters of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenie, the Supreme Leader of I.R. Iran, and compiled into a book titled “Letters to the Western Youths – Including a Masterpiece of Cultural Reflections from the Land of Glory and Beauties-I.R. Iran” (AuthorHouse, 2017).



How significant is Alamdar’s recent translation work? “Letters to the Western Youths” contains two letters written by the Grand Ayatollah in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks. The image of Islam has long been tarnished by the acts of terrorists who, in the eyes of the Grand Ayatollah, do not represent true Islam.



In his two momentous letters, he condemns terrorism and explains why it is a tragedy for the whole world. He sees terrorists as agents of Islam’s enemies whose agenda is to damage the reputation of Islam. He invites non-Muslims to seek meaningful dialogue with Muslims across the world and also exhorts them to study the Islamic religion from the original sources, such as the Quran and Prophet Muhammad’s authentic traditions.



The silence of many Muslims, the ignorance of non-Muslims, and the misrepresentation of Islam by the Western media, which only bring in more violence and promote misunderstanding, could have prompted the Grand Ayatollah to pen those letters. In him, the readers and the world, in general, see a wise leader who loves and works for peace.



The cleric’s message of peace to the world would be lost without Alamdar’s excellent translation skills, but readers should know that it is his devotion to Islam that motivates Alamdar to translate the letters, plus many other religious works, from Persian into English. After all, he is a man with a divine mission.



About the Author

Sayyid Hussein Alamdar, PE, holds a MSCE from the University of South Carolina, at Columbia, South Carolina. He served Duke Power Company, Charlotte, North Carolina, from 1971 to 1982. In 1983, he was invited to join the Water and Power Co in Tehran, where he served as a project manager for hydroelectric projects until 2003. During his stay in Iran for twenty years (1983–2003), in addition to his engineering responsibilities, he was blessed with the divine grace of also attending Islamic seminary under the able tutorship of Ayatollah Seyed Mohammad Taqi Hakim Shooshtari and Hajj Aghai Ali Solemani Aashtiani in Tehran. He also founded the Ahl al-Bayt Islamic Cultural Services (AICS) of USA to accomplish the following exalted objectives to publish the Uloom & Mu’arif of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Mr Alamdar, has been translating several important books on Islam, into English, for the people in the US and other English-speaking people around the world.